Abbey Capital acquires former Hibernian Club for new headquarters

With its long-standing offices at Cavendish Row now on the market at a guide price of €4.2 million, the company founded by veteran investment managers Tony Gannon and Tim Brosnan, is relocating to number 8 St Stephen’s Green after quietly acquiring the property in September.

While Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount had been closing in the purchase of building for €17 million last June as part of a wider bid to assemble a large site for a hotel to be operated as part of their Press Up Hospitality Group, that deal

Abbey Capital stepped into the breach within weeks with an offer to buy the home of the former Hibernian United Services Club for €16 million. The price paid represented a discount of just over 25 per cent on the €20 million agent Cushman & Wakefield had been guiding when it first offered the property for sale last year.

While the property was subject to successive Victorian remodelling, the quality of its original build and later modifications, and of its interior, are noted on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage. The building is included on Dublin City Council’s Record of Protected Structures and is within a “zone of archaeological interest”.

