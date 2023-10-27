Aaron Hill knocked out of Northern Ireland Open while Judd Trump marches on

The Cork native had enjoyed a run to the round of 16 after beating Fan Zhengyi and Dylan Emery before eventually being outclassed by the Englishman.

This was Hill's second impressive run in a ranking event in recent weeks as he reached the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open where he was defeated in a deciding frame by Chinese wonderkid Wu Yize.Teenage sensation Stan Moody also lost. He was defeated by another young Chinese sensation, Yuan Sijun. Moody, who is just 17 years old, had enjoyed a memorable victory over reigning Scottish Open champion Gary Wilson in the previous round.

Meanwhile, three-time Northern Ireland Open champion Judd Trump marches on but not without a scare. Thailand's Noppon Saengkham brought the former World Champion to a final-frame decider last night. Trump, who has won the last two ranking events, showed his class with a break of 92 to win the match.

