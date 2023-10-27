A woman was killed on the road in Dublin this morning

The woman was killed by the approaching car at approximately 8.15am on a junction on the Navan Road, near the Maxol petrol station and the Mary Help of Christians church.A 39-year-old man was taken into Finglas Garda Station for questioning before being released. According to a spokesman for An Garda Síochána, a file will be prepared and sent off to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The roads affected have been closed for technical examination with diversions put in place. Gardaí in Cabra Garda Station are appealing for any information in relation to the situation.

