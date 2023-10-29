A Woman Attempted To Climb The Tallest Mountain In Britain Wearing Just Running Gear

She was on a cycling trip in Scotland’s Grampian mountains when she decided to climb the tallest mountain in Britain, Ben Nevis, on the spur of the moment, the

The 28-year-old was just wearing running gear, and the conditions at this time of year can be treacherous. She was found by chance on the north face of the 4,400ft peak and local mountain rescue leader John Stevenson called her attempt to climb the mountain “ridiculous”.She wrote: “ just the stuff I had packed for the weekend and a stupid selfie stick. I kind of knew I was underprepared, and didn’t actually intend on getting to the top. I just sort of thought, ‘oh I’ve got this far – it’s not too bad – let’s carry on.

