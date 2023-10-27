A video of Rita Ora’s 2009 audition for Eurovision has resurfaced

However, before she had hit singles in the charts, Rita was hoping to explore a very different route into the music industry.

The singer actually auditioned to be the UK representative for the Eurovision in 2009 and nearly went too.in the hopes of winning and being sent to Moscow to compete in the Eurovision. Head judge Andrew Lloyd Webber was so impressed with the singer, that he selected her as the show’s winner.

Read more:

Herdotie »

VIDEO: This Woman’s Breasts Will Hypnotise YouThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

A video of Prince William dad dancing is lighting up the internetThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Five Nights at Freddy’s: This horror makes Willy’s Wonderland seem an underappreciated masterpieceThis take on a clever video game is deeply puzzling and tonally bananas Read more ⮕

UCC study reveals impact of wartime 'deepfake' videoMajor new research from University College Cork has highlighted the damaging impact that 'deepfake' videos can have on public trust. Read more ⮕

Cardi B’s new music video is one of the most expensive of all timeCardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released their new song 'Bongos', their follow-up to the massive hit 'WAP', and the accompanying music video is pricey! Read more ⮕

Video: Professor X Fires Iceman in Brilliant Spoof “Ex-Men”The website for Irish women Read more ⮕