'A very wet day indeed' - Flooding fears as country braces for Storm Ciarán

A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for 24 hours from 7pm tonight for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford. A separate Status Yellow rain warning is also in place for Kerry until midday today, along with a wind warning for Clare, Kerry and Galway until 11am."We do have scattered blustery showers moving over the country at the moment and some of those showers will be heavy at times and squally too.

"We are expecting the arrival of Storm Ciarán later on this evening. It is going to track eastwards off the southern coasts of the country. "So, later on this evening, cloud is going to build along southern counties - counties across Munster and south Leinster - and we will start to see outbreaks of rain."All this rain, combined with already saturated grounds and high river levels in these counties may lead to some flooding."By tomorrow morning, Storm Ciarán will move off towards the UK, but it will leave behind scattered blustery showers for the morning.

"The reality is it has been raining pretty much constantly now since July with a short break there in the early part of October," he said. "If you talk to any landowner, anybody involved in agriculture, they'll tell you that literally the best of free-draining soils in the country are totally saturated at the moment."We're getting unprecedented levels of storm activity so early and we haven't even gone into the winter.

"So, it isn't good news unfortunately for a lot of counties where rivers could potentially be at bank level and where the water will literally have nowhere else to go other than out over the bank.Minister O’Donovan said a number of towns have been protected over the last number of years."Towns like Clonmel, Fermoy, Mallow, Bandon, Skibbereen, Ennis.

