A VERY familiar face turned up on First Dates last night

Going by the name of Tyler, she actually appeared on the show first in December but went unnoticed because she had yet to find fame onJuly 25, 2017Sitting watching first dates nd then Tyla walks in but her name wasn’t Tyla it was Tyler! Am I the only one that didn’t know this?Well if it wasn’t bad enough that she wound me up on Love Island, now bloody Tyla is onMoviesDaniel O’Donnell is latest celeb tipped to join Dancing With The StarsFamous WAG and presenter tipped to replace Holly Willoughby...

Going by the name of Tyler, she actually appeared on the show first in December but went unnoticed because she had yet to find fame onJuly 25, 2017Sitting watching first dates nd then Tyla walks in but her name wasn’t Tyla it was Tyler! Am I the only one that didn’t know this?Well if it wasn’t bad enough that she wound me up on Love Island, now bloody Tyla is onMoviesDaniel O’Donnell is latest celeb tipped to join Dancing With The StarsFamous WAG and presenter tipped to replace Holly Willoughby on This MorningGiovanni Pernice’s future on Strictly revealed after shock departureLucy Kennedy is back with a bang after moving in with Corrie legend Simon Gregson

FIRST LOOK: Check Out the First Teaser Trailer for Pixar’s Inside OutThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

In Her Own Words | Due Dates & DaydreamsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

First-time buyer mortgage drawdowns hit highest levels since Celtic Tiger eraDrawdowns and approvals dip this year due to collapse in switching, says Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland Read more ⮕

Married at First Sight UK star exposes producers' tricks to fuel cheating dramaMarried at First Sight star Amy Christophers has revealed the sly techniques producers of the Channel 4 reality series use to create cheating scandals amongst the couples Read more ⮕

First-time buyers mortgage drawdown return to Celtic Tiger era levelsOverall level of new mortgage drawdowns fell in the period compared to a year earlier but demand among first-time buyers remains strong Read more ⮕

Your first look at what’s coming to Penneys in the next few daysThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕