– A Valentines Day Treat We Can All Get On Board With

If you’re single, it can be easy to feel sorry for yourself. We’ve all been there at one stage or another…a fluffy dressing gown, copious amounts of chocolate and Celine Dion’sThis might be Bridget Jones territory but we can all sympathise with what Helen Fielding’s heroine goes through in her quest to find the perfect guy.

We tend to forget the positives to single life such as a girls night out or treating yourself to something nice when you don’t have to consider buying a present. While some of the gifts featured in the gallery are a little pricey, this is a wishlist and we are allowed to dream!A stylish timepiece is a must-have accessory. It’s an obvious necessity for punctuality but the right watch can add the perfect finishing touch. Ansley vintage-inspired timepieces are elegant, luxurious and a firm favourite on our lust lists.

Balenciaga is a well-recognised name amongst fashion fans and not only do they design beautiful clothes, their scents are pretty gorgeous too. A floral fragrance with woody notes, not only does this smell gorgeous but the bottle is the perfect addition to your dressing table. Bespoke Balenciaga pieces are far from our price range but we might find ourselves forking out for this scent, €67.30. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Angling Notes: a Celtic nations clash in the Albert BasinTeam Ireland wins the day in Newry, and then wins day two too Read more ⮕

Recipe For Success: Treat Yourself To A Succulent Rack Of Lamb From Head Chef Clement PavieThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

What is ‘chicken skin’ and how can I effectively treat it?You may have heard of chicken skin before, and especially since it's been trending on social media, it's come up in conversation a lot more. Read more ⮕

Her.ie Pick Their Favourite Inspirational Women For International Women’s DayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Win a VIP day at the Leopardstown Races for you and 5 friendsWIN a VIP day at the Leopardstown Races for you and five friends. The Dublin Horse Racing Festival is set to bring plenty of entertainment. Read more ⮕

Her Look of the Day – Emma Stone in Giambattista ValliThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕