‘A terrifying ordeal’: Man jailed for violently sexually assaulting former sister-in-law

The 41-year-old accused pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to one count of aggravated sexual assault. Photograph: Matt KavanaghA man has been jailed for nine years for violently sexually assaulting his former sister-in-law during a prolonged and “terrifying ordeal” in her bed.

The court heard that the man entered the woman's bedroom at around 2am and subjected her to a prolonged and violent sexual assault over a period of five hours. He was armed with a metal object, described as a turkey baster, and threatened to stab the woman 50 times if she did not comply with his demands, the court heard.

The woman made every effort to resist the man, which further enraged him, the court heard. He took the woman's phone when she tried to call for help. She eventually managed to escape her home at 7.30am and was discovered by a neighbour.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she is a shadow of the person she used to be and that she has withdrawn from all forms of physical activity. She said she suffers from panic attacks and is in a "perpetual state of fear and anxiety".The court heard the man is originally from the Dominican Republic and has no previous convictions. The court heard he was working for a technology company at the time of the offence and has two children, including one child with his victim's sister.

Ms Justice Greally noted the aggravating factors in the case included the "prolonged nature of the offence", the "multiplicity of sexual violations", the "persistent and extreme level of abuse", the threats to kill and the restriction of the woman's liberty.

