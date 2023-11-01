A tasty and homely dinner that takes 10 minutes from start to finish

I love to use ‘nduja. It’s a spicy soft Spanish sausage that you can find in a jar or packet. It’s a great ingredient to have on hand to add a bit of spice to any dish, especially pasta or gnocchi. Tinned sweetcorn is a staple we sometimes forget about – it works well here with the spicy sausage and a hint of honey.

If you don’t have sherry vinegar you could use apple cider vinegar instead. The egg yolk can be a little off-putting for some people. I only use organic free range eggs for this, but if you don’t fancy the raw egg, you could throw in a spoon of crème fraiche and it will do the job and be very delicious too.Dan Hannigan’s panfried gnocchi with sweetcorn and ‘ndujaDaniel Hannigan is the executive chef for Dublin restaurants, Orwell Road, Row Wines and Charlotte Quay.

Your morning briefing: New warnings as Storm Ciarán nears, energy prices set to fall by up to 30% for Irish householdsCornell student charged over anti-Semitic threats

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Carbonara with a twist: carrot and courgette instead of bacon and creamDinner Dash: A quick and easy recipe that’s perfect for a weekday dinner

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: James Gabriel Martin’s carrot and courgette carbonaraDinner Dash: A quick and easy recipe that’s perfect for a weekday dinner

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Dan Hannigan’s panfried gnocchi with sweetcorn and ‘ndujaDinner Dash: A quick and easy recipe that’s perfect for a weekday dinner

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: David Beckham dinner with King could finally resolve fury from leaked emailsThe ex-Manchester United icon will meet with the monarch after supposedly distancing himself from Prince Harry and Megan Markle to discuss a new role as an ambassador for the Prince's Trust

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Daniel O'Donnell speaks out about managers 'out of the blue' cancer diagnosisCountry star Daniel O'Donnell has spoken about his shock at manager Kieran Cavanagh's cancer diagnosis, as he shares how the Sligo native helped his rise to fame

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Conor McGregor enjoys night out and VIP experience from celebrity chef Salt BaeMcGregor was joined by his family in Dubai as he was reunited with celebrity chef 'Salt Bae'.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕