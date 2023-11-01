A tasty and homely dinner that takes 10 minutes from start to finish

I love to use ‘nduja. It’s a spicy soft Spanish sausage that you can find in a jar or packet. It’s a great ingredient to have on hand to add a bit of spice to any dish, especially pasta or gnocchi. Tinned sweetcorn is a staple we sometimes forget about – it works well here with the spicy sausage and a hint of honey.
If you don’t have sherry vinegar you could use apple cider vinegar instead. The egg yolk can be a little off-putting for some people. I only use organic free range eggs for this, but if you don’t fancy the raw egg, you could throw in a spoon of crème fraiche and it will do the job and be very delicious too.Dan Hannigan’s panfried gnocchi with sweetcorn and ‘ndujaDaniel Hannigan is the executive chef for Dublin restaurants, Orwell Road, Row Wines and Charlotte Quay.
