A second statement has been released by Avicii’s family

On Friday last, April 20, news broke that Avicii, also known as Tim Bergling, had passed away in Muscat, Oman.
His publicist released a statement confirming the tragic news and tributes followed from his family, friends and fellow celebrities. Today, his family released a second statement where they spoke of Tim, ‘a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions’.
Avicii’s loved ones describe him as “an over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress”.“Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you”. headtopics.com
His cause of death has not been confirmed but police have said there is no ‘criminal suspicion’ surrounding his death.Earlier this week, the Bergling family shared the below statement: “We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.
Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world. We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way”. headtopics.com