'A scene of horror' - Greysteel shooting 30 years on

A memorial service will be held in the Co Derry village of Greysteel tonight to mark the 30th anniversary of one of the most notorious atrocities of Northern Ireland's Troubles.

There had been hopeful talk of moves towards peace, of tentative moves to an agreement that would end the seemingly never-ending Troubles.The loyalist and unionist community, and many nationalists, were also incensed when Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams carried the coffin of Thomas Begley, one of the Shankill bombers who was also killed in the blast.

Norman Hamill, an off-duty Royal Ulster Constabulary officer who lived close to the village and was one of the first on the scene after the attack on the Rising Sun, was acutely aware of that danger. "I was very concerned that the press would be allowed in to see the full horror of what had happened and after long negotiations with CID I managed to get a number of cameras in, and that film of the blood stained furniture in the bar went round the world. headtopics.com

Another striking image from the aftermath of the attack was the sight of SDLP leader John Hume standing in the graveyard of the Star of the Sea church in the village in tears as he was consoled by a relative of one of the victims.

Mark Durkan, who later succeeded Mr Hume as SDLP leader, remembers that the words of support from the Greysteel families encouraged Mr Hume to keep going despite huge pressure to end the dialogue, including from some within his own party. headtopics.com

The encounter also had a huge impact on the SDLP leader's wife Pat Hume, who was at her husband's side in the graveyard and was aware of the pressure he was under.

How to celebrate Halloween: Remember the dead and embrace the change of seasonsThe holiday is a bit of a mash-up, and so are its traditions. Here’s some advice from a Druid on how to mark the coming of winter Read more ⮕

Gardaí seize €2,500 stash of illegal fireworks ahead of HalloweenA quantity of pepper spray and €700 of cocaine was also discovered during the raid of a premises in Limerick Read more ⮕

The Phantom Frappuccino is the Starbucks Halloween special for 2019, and it’s pretty strangeThe Phantom Frappuccino is the Starbucks Halloween special for 2019, and it's pretty strange. Read more ⮕

PLT are selling three Britney outfit recreations that would be iconic for HalloweenIn anticipation of, and in the aftermath of, the release of Britney Spears' tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, she's all anyone can talk about Read more ⮕

Orla Kiely, Halloween horror homes & new Kildare Village craft pop-upThis week on The Home Show Podcast: Designer Orla Kiely joins us to talk about her new furniture collection.Entertainment.ie movie editor Brian Lloyd, is ba... Read more ⮕

Netflix has added one of 2023’s most terrifying movies just in time for HalloweenTalk To Me hit cinemas in July and proved majorly successful with horror buffs for its eerie, sinister, and creepy delivery.If y Read more ⮕