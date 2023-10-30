'A scene of horror' - Greysteel shooting 30 years on

A memorial service will be held in the Co Derry village of Greysteel tonight to mark the 30th anniversary of one of the most notorious atrocities of Northern Ireland's Troubles.
There had been hopeful talk of moves towards peace, of tentative moves to an agreement that would end the seemingly never-ending Troubles.The loyalist and unionist community, and many nationalists, were also incensed when Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams carried the coffin of Thomas Begley, one of the Shankill bombers who was also killed in the blast.
Norman Hamill, an off-duty Royal Ulster Constabulary officer who lived close to the village and was one of the first on the scene after the attack on the Rising Sun, was acutely aware of that danger. "I was very concerned that the press would be allowed in to see the full horror of what had happened and after long negotiations with CID I managed to get a number of cameras in, and that film of the blood stained furniture in the bar went round the world. headtopics.com
Another striking image from the aftermath of the attack was the sight of SDLP leader John Hume standing in the graveyard of the Star of the Sea church in the village in tears as he was consoled by a relative of one of the victims.
Mark Durkan, who later succeeded Mr Hume as SDLP leader, remembers that the words of support from the Greysteel families encouraged Mr Hume to keep going despite huge pressure to end the dialogue, including from some within his own party. headtopics.com
The encounter also had a huge impact on the SDLP leader's wife Pat Hume, who was at her husband's side in the graveyard and was aware of the pressure he was under.