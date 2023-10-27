A rain weather warning has been issued for 3 counties

A status yellow rainfall weather warning has been issued for three counties last night, so if you were planning on having a cosy autumnal lunchtime walk, you may want to think again.

Met Éireann has issued the yellow weather warning for Donegal, Mayo, and Galway, stating that there will be “spells of heavy rain at times with accumulations of 30 mm possible.”Elsewhere in the country things aren’t looking so hot either as rain is expected in most areas later this evening.

Met Éireann says: Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, most especially in west Munster, Connacht and Ulster. Some bright intervals in east Munster and south Leinster. “This evening, rain will spread eastwards with some heavy falls in Connacht and west Ulster. Highest temperatures 13 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong at times in coastal areas.” headtopics.com

Rain is set to clear eastwards later on this evening, but it will still be fairly windy out there, especially later on in the night “as fresh southwest winds become westerly and increase fresh to strong and gusty.”Budget 2016Documentary about the murder of Grace Millane will air tonightPeople believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard never should’ve been sent to prison

Read more:

Herdotie »

Met Éireann issue pollen forecast for the next few daysThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Aldi issue urgent recall of homeware product due to injury riskAldi have issued an alert on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission website advising people who have purchase the item to return it for a full refund Read more ⮕

– Madeleine McCann’s parents issue new statement to mark 20th birthdayKate and Gerry McCann have issued a new statement to mark their daughter Madeleine's 20th birthday. Read more ⮕

Girls Star Lena Dunham Is The Cover Star Of Vogue’s February IssueThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Influencers told by consumer watchdog to use ‘ad’ and ‘gifted’ hashtags in postsCCPC and ASAI issue joint guidance ahead of month-long ‘sweep’ of influencer content Read more ⮕

Sinéad O’Connor’s family issue statement to thank public for ‘outpouring of love’ following her deathThe children of Sinéad O’Connor and extended family have released a statement via the Irish Times just one month after her death. Read more ⮕