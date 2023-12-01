Manchán Magan wrote a very entertaining treatise a couple of years ago entitled Thirty-two Words for Field. And I thought of that again recently when another book on the theme of fields landed on my desk. This one is called A Place to Play: The People and Stories behind 101 GAA grounds, by Humphrey Kelleher. It’s a lovely, aerial-picture-led survey of a random selection of Gaelic stadiums in Ireland and abroad. Thus, the similarities with Magan’s exploration of language are minor.

But one of the first things I did on opening it was tick off the number of Kelleher’s fields I have watched games in over the years. And guess what? My count came to 32 as well. I wonder if there is a word for that? (GAA critics might suggest three: “A wasted life”). I was also delighted to see that of the 1,745 grounds he could have chosen in Ireland, Kelleher included my home-town pitch of Emmet Park, Carrickmacross, a Rory Beggan kickout from which I grew u





