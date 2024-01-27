A Perfect Outdoor Wedding at the Keadeen Hotel

Maria Byrne and David Cole had a beautiful outdoor wedding ceremony at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge. The weather was perfect, with a temperature of 22°C and a clear blue sky. They chose the song 'Budapest' by George Ezra for their first dance. One of the highlights of the ceremony was planting a wedding tree together. They used soil from their childhood homes and their current home to symbolize their journey together. The tree was later planted in their front garden.





