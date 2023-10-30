A new weather warning has just been issued for all of Ireland

Met Éireann forecasters have said there will be heavy and thundery downpours on Friday, which will lead to high-intensity rainfall during a short period of time.

There’s a risk of localised spot flooding, according to forecasters, with the Western half of the country and the Midlands currently most at risk. But at least it’s a bit better news for the weekend, with the forecast saying it “will stay essentially dry and warm”.But while there will be good sunny spells, there will also be more wide-spread showers as the afternoon and evening go on. There is also an ongoing chance of thunder.

There is little change in the forecast for Sunday. Most places dry with warm sunny spells and scattered heavy showers are likely to recur – especially across the south.“Monday and Tuesday of next week will be mostly dry days. While cloudy at times with temperatures falling back a little, it’ll continue to feel warm in sunshine and winds will be light. headtopics.com

