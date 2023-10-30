A Miss World hopeful is taking legal action against the competition

“These allegations were first made by Ms Didusenko in 2018. They arise from incorrect statements made by Ms Didusenko on her application to participate in the 2018 Miss Ukraine National Beauty Contest. Ms Didusenko gave false information on her application form and was disqualified by the Miss Ukraine Organisation in accordance with their rules., the 24-year-old said: “I want to change them, challenge them. I want to make sure the rules of Miss World move with the times.

“I want to make them more fit for nowadays and reflect women’s reality today – who can perfectly balance between their careers and their personal life.” “Why should a woman be excluded from entering just because she’s a mother? It doesn’t make any sense.”

In an Instagram post, where she announced she is taking legal action, Veronika said that she’s not carrying out the proceedings to get her crown back, but rather “to get the rules changed for wider society.”coupleVIDEO – A Family Put A Hidden Camera In Their Kitchen. headtopics.com

Miss UK is handing back her crown after she was told to lose weightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

9 chocolate bars from our childhood that we missThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup: New Zealand could have last laugh in final of contrastsNew Zealand v South Africa preview: Demolished by Springboks just before the tournament started, the All Blacks have the ability to complete a memorable turn-around Read more ⮕

Justin Bieber cancels remainder of his world tour to prioritise his healthJustin Bieber has left fans devastated this morning after he posted a heartbreaking announcement to say that he would be cancelling the remainder of his Justice world tour. Read more ⮕

Donal Lenihan's World Cup final previewSouth Africa picking seven forwards for a final, it's massively brave in some ways, as they have only one back on the bench, Willie Le Roux, so there is always that inherent danger that if they were to lose a back in the opening ten or 15 minutes of the game. Read more ⮕

Joe Schmidt vs Rassie Erasmus: the power behind the thronesRugby World Cup final sees matchup of two coaches with deep links to Irish rugby Read more ⮕