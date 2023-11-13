A Magical Christmas Weekend in London

A weekend away in London sounds like a dream, and at Christmas time…well that’s just pure magic! The city of London has so much to offer during the Winter season; fabulous shopping, their iconic Christmas markets, the enchanting lights, Winter Wonderlands, and the incredible shows on display on West End. If you’re worried about how you’re going to squeeze all the fun into one weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our 3-Day London Itinerary: Christmas Edition. So, you’ve just landed.

Waste no time and check into your hotel because you’ve got a busy schedule ahead! Here you can enjoy ice-skating with the most picturesque view of the home of London’s cultural innovators. Skating around these grounds will make you feel like you’re in a scene from a movie! Next stop? Trafalgar Square is just a one-minute walk from Somerset. You’ll be welcomed by an array of German-style Christmas Markets

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Luxe Radar: The ski trips worth your time and moneyThe best, and most luxurious, snow-spots to visit this winter from Europe to North America

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

RTENEWS: Ukraine has enough energy resources for winterUkraine will have enough energy resources to get through the coming winter, but an expected surge in Russian attacks may disrupt the supply networks, Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said late yesterday.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Tips for igloo-dwellers can reduce home-heating bills this winter, experts sayHomeowners can save money and stay warm in the coming months by learning from the Inuit people of Canada, Greenland and the Arctic

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Win a table for two at Punchestown Winter FestivalPrize includes a table for two, four-course lunch and more!

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

THE42_İE: Jack McCarron: The Impressive 'Winter Footballer'Jack McCarron's addition to the Scotstown team has elevated them to front runners. Gaelic football is mainly played in Ireland, so the notion of a ' Winter Footballer' being disadvantaged in the summer is irrelevant.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

RTENEWS: Ireland Faces Conveyor Belt of Storms This WinterThe Chair of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group warns that Ireland will experience a series of storms this winter due to the position of jet streams. The country is urged to remain vigilant.

Source: rtenews | Read more »