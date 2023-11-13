A Magical Christmas Weekend in London

A weekend away in London sounds like a dream, and at Christmas time…well that’s just pure magic! The city of London has so much to offer during the Winter season; fabulous shopping, their iconic Christmas markets, the enchanting lights, Winter Wonderlands, and the incredible shows on display on West End. If you’re worried about how you’re going to squeeze all the fun into one weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our 3-Day London Itinerary: Christmas Edition. So, you’ve just landed.
Waste no time and check into your hotel because you’ve got a busy schedule ahead! Here you can enjoy ice-skating with the most picturesque view of the home of London’s cultural innovators. Skating around these grounds will make you feel like you’re in a scene from a movie! Next stop? Trafalgar Square is just a one-minute walk from Somerset. You’ll be welcomed by an array of German-style Christmas Markets
Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: businessposthq | Read more »
RTENEWS: Ukraine has enough energy resources for winterUkraine will have enough energy resources to get through the coming winter, but an expected surge in Russian attacks may disrupt the supply networks, Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said late yesterday.
Source: rtenews | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: The42_ie | Read more »
RTENEWS: Ireland Faces Conveyor Belt of Storms This WinterThe Chair of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group warns that Ireland will experience a series of storms this winter due to the position of jet streams. The country is urged to remain vigilant.
Source: rtenews | Read more »