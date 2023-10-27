A LOT of women still feel ’embarrassed’ on their periods

Over half of women (58 percent) say that they feel a sense of embarrassment or shame when they get their periods.

1,500 women and 500 men were surveyed as part of a recent US study and the results show that the taboo around menstruation still very much exists.by feminine hygiene company THINX also revealed that 42 percent of women had been shamed by other people while on their periods.In a similar vein, almost half (44 percent) of men said that they had made a joke about their partner or her mood while she was menstruating.

Over half of men surveyed said that they thought it was inappropriate for a woman to mention her period in the workplace. Naturally, these attitudes have led to women feeling that they should be discreet about their time of the month. headtopics.com

73 percent of those surveyed admitted to hiding a tampon or sanitary pad when going to the bathroom while on their period. Two in five of women who cancelled plans due to their periods also said that they gave a false reason as to why they were cancelling.“Period-shame is something a lot of women feel, starting with their very first cycle, which can occur as young as eight years old.

“Those feelings of embarrassment and self-hate are then reinforced by society, which tells women that their bodies should be clean and tidy, and if they aren’t, well that’s not something to be openly and honestly discussed. By anyone.”Josh PeckIrish doctor reveals simple everyday way to slow the ageing processRegulations lifted on water births in Ireland following long-term suspension headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Irish Women in Business: Catherina McKiernan of ChiRunningThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Gift Grub: Who Should Be Honoured In The New Irish Women's Museum?There's been talk of a brand new National Women's Museum to honour wonderful Irish women. The idea is to highlight the achievements of women in Ireland from ... Read more ⮕

Irish Women in Business: Niamh Martin of NIMA BrushThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕