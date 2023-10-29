A Letter to My Depression and Anxiety

Sometimes we come across stories and blogs so perfectly told that we can’t do much to improve them. So we’re not going to. We’re going to offer the opportunity to share stories exactly as you want them told.

In this series, we’re creating podcasts from our favourite blogs, read by their writers in their own voices. This isBlogger Caitriona Mc Mahon find herself in that 10% of the population but her way of dealing with it is to confront her feelings head on.“I wanted to share my thoughts, words and experience in the hope it will help somebody else.

“Most families have health insurance just in case they may ever need it and this is how I view having a support system and self-care toolbox. It’s the insurance that will guide us through harder times.” headtopics.com

For Caitriona, blogging began as a creative means to alleviate her anxiety. It’s an outlet that, when combined with other activities, eases her depression.“As I’ve found through my experiences no single thing is the answer, rather a combination of things ie, baking, colouring, DIY, poetry etc. Myblog reflects this journey. Going forward I will be blogging about my journey and the creativity that helps me through it.

