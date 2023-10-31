A hidden gem war thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Pierce Brosnan's third outing as 007, and it is the third best of his four Bond movies. Pro: Sophie Marceau is incredible as the daughter to an assassinated billionaire. Con: Denise Richards should not be playing a nuclear scientist.We wrote about this featuring Liam Neeson's best performance ever when it celebrated its 10 year anniversary. Read all about thatThe film that beat Saving Private Ryan and The Thin Red Line to the Best Picture Oscar that year.
Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard star in this sexy romantic WWII spy thriller from the director of Cast Away and Back To The Future, and the writer of Peaky Blinders. The end product should've been a lot better than this.New John Cena action film debuts with rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes scoreOne surprising movie got more complaints in Ireland than any other in 2023
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕