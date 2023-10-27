A fan favourite Coronation Street character is set to leave Weatherfield

fan favourite Roy Cropper, is reportedly set to wave farewell to the cobbles after his mum, Sylvia Goodwin, suffers a heart attack.

He is said to be leaving Weatherfield (and Roy’s Rolls) for the upcoming storyline, after he gets a call saying his mum has had a life-threatening heart attack.report that it is not clear when he will be back, or if Sylvia will survive the big health scare.“He gets an urgent call saying she’s had a very bad heart attack, he needs to go to her quickly because it looks very bad.”

David Neilson has played Roy since 1995, while Stephanie Cole – who plays Sylvia – was last seen on-screen in 2013.In February, he left the street after his mum was hospitalised – however, he returned not too long after. headtopics.com

And it looks like Roy won’t be the only one leaving the cobbles over the next few months, as Angie Appleton and her son George are also set to exit for a fresh start, according to Devastated Mary Taylor will soon have to say goodbye to the only family members she has left in Weatherfield, as the mother-son duo will be heading back to South Africa.

In heartbreaking scenes set to air in early January, Mary will see the pair off as they head for the airport. headtopics.com

