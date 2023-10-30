A famous 6ft 7 Australian kangaroo has passed away at the age of 12

It was his staggering physique that gained Roger the Kangaroo serious traction online. His 6ft 7, 89kg frame saw him at the centre of numerous memes. One photo of Roger in his heyday particularly went viral with the caption, “do you even lift bro?”

Sadly, the 12-year-old kangaroo has now passed away due to old age. The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs posted a video over the weekend breaking the news. Chris Barns, the founder of the sanctuary said that they had lost their “beautiful boy” and explained that it was ten years ago after Chris rescued him that he built the sanctuary to house Roger.

He was taken into care as a joey after his mother was killed in a car accident and quickly became the darling of the sanctuary. Roger ❤️ ?? When Roger was alpha boss male his height when standing was about 2 metres (6ft 7) – same height as me. The clucking noise he is making is telling me to get away from his lady kangaroos. And the red on his neck is a scent that males rub onto trees etc to mark their territory. headtopics.com

The animals can live for as long as 14 years, but this is rare in the wild. Since announcing his death, condolences have been pouring in. People have also praised the sanctuary for giving him such a good life.

Chloe Burrows reacts to her lookalike on Love Island AustraliaIt seems Love Island's Chloe Burrows has a lookalike – and she has competed on the Australian edition of the reality show. Read more ⮕

Friends fans share heartbreaking Joey image in tribute to Matthew PerryFriends fans have shared a heartbreaking image of the character Joey in tribute to Matthew Perry, who passed away at the age of 54. Read more ⮕

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry has died at age 54It is being reported that Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in ‘Friends’, has passed away at the age of 54. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry has passed away aged 54Friends star Matthew Perry has passed away aged 54 Read more ⮕

One of the world’s rarest turtles has sadly passed awayMay she rest in peace. Read more ⮕