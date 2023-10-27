A Donut: Healthier Than a Sports Drink?

In fact 500ml of either Lucozade and Powerade contain almost five teaspoons of sugar, compared to the one and a half found in the popular chain’s donuts. Gatorade is even worse with over seven teaspoons per 500ml.
From the looks of those statistics, it would take more than a 20 minute walk to work those drinks off.Speaking of which, the European Food Safety Authority told the newspaper that anyone who does less than 45 minutes of exercise should just stick to water for hydration purposes.
They also highlight the fact that for those people who do intensive training or work out for longer periods of time, sports drinks provide necessary energy. headtopics.com
