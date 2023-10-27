A Donut: Healthier Than a Sports Drink?

In fact 500ml of either Lucozade and Powerade contain almost five teaspoons of sugar, compared to the one and a half found in the popular chain’s donuts. Gatorade is even worse with over seven teaspoons per 500ml.

From the looks of those statistics, it would take more than a 20 minute walk to work those drinks off.Speaking of which, the European Food Safety Authority told the newspaper that anyone who does less than 45 minutes of exercise should just stick to water for hydration purposes.

They also highlight the fact that for those people who do intensive training or work out for longer periods of time, sports drinks provide necessary energy. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Republic Of Ireland Soccer Soccer · The 42The latest Irish and international sports news from The 42 Read more ⮕

Know your sport? Take our weekly quizHow closely have you been following the sports news this week? Read more ⮕

Top quotes of the week as Eamon Dunphy slams Manchester UnitedWe have a look at some of this week's quotes from sports stars. Read more ⮕

30 Baby names inspired by well-known sports stars across the globeThe FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off in just 38 days so to celebrate, we want to share some of the nicest sporty baby girl names. Read more ⮕

United host City in the season's first Manchester Derby - plus much, much more weekend actionEvery weekend sees sports fans spoiled for choice, with epic Premier League clashes, electrifying F1, PGA classics - and so much more! Read more ⮕

Boat owners concerned over proposed waterway bylawsNew canal and Shannon bylaws being proposed by Waterways Ireland are causing concern amongst some boat owners and sports groups. Read more ⮕