A dog has been badly poisoned in Dundrum

seems to be an epidemic in this country, with only more and more gruesome stories being shared of people mistreating dogs in particular.
Reportedly, a dog has been poisoned in Dundrum, Co. Dublin following the discovery of rat poison in multiple chorizo sausages.5-year-old Freddie, a terrier cross King Charles dog emerged with a sausage in his mouth which Lydia discovered was filled with rat poison.
After inspecting her garden, Lydia found three other sausages all filled with the same lethal substance.“It was confusing and I initially thought it was some sort of mould. My fiance came out and recognised it was rat poison. headtopics.com
"It was such a shock, I couldn't understand who would do that and why they would try to kill our dog Freddie." Lydia rushed Freddie to UCD's emergency vet hospital where the animal was treated for poisoning and luckily the dog survived.