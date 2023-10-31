A Comprehensive Timeline Of Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake's Relationship

The TV show was the home of young performers in Hollywood who would later go on to become some of the world’s greatest stars, including a mini Ryan Gosling and baby Christina Aguilera. Shortly after his Disney days, Timberlake would go on to form the iconic boy band *NSYNC, alongside JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass.

At the 2000 MTV VMAs, Britney and Justin made their first public appearance, signalling to fans that they were official. Britney and Justin shared this famous moment whilst performing “Walk This Way”, on the stage of the Super Bowl XXXV Half-Time Show. Sensational!During the last days of their relationship, Britney and Justin made one of their final appearances as a couple on the red carpet of Clive Davis’ Pre Grammy Party.In a March 2002 interview on the Big Breakfast talk show, Britney revealed that she was no longer in a relationship.

Soon after he released the music video for the song, which featured a Britney Spears lookalike, and you best believe the cheating rumours were fuelled. The song lyrics state, “I may have made it rain/ Please, forgive me/ My weakness caused you pain/ And this song’s my sorry.”

In her new book, Britney dropped many surprising revelations about her past. One which shocked fans the most, pertained to her relationship with Justin.

