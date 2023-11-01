'A bitter war': what comes next in the Israel-Hamas conflict?

From RTÉ Radio 1's News At One, Channel 4 News International Editor Lindsey Hilsum on Israel's reports of attacking Hamas inside Gaza tunnels Bitter experience Experiences in other wars are relevant to what happens now in Gaza. After the 9/11 attacks, there was considerable international support for the US. War against the Taliban seemed inevitable though very few security analysts warned of the US-led coalition falling into a trap. The warnings were ignored and 20 years later the western troops finally retreated in disarray. Then came the Iraq war from 2003, with warnings once again ignored and, once again, with disastrous results.
As to Gaza, there are multiple concerns about what comes next, the current incursions being far short of a full-scale ground intervention. There are sharp differences of belief of what should come next within the military and within Benjamin Netanyahu's government as well as within Israel as a whole, with much of it heightened by the concern over the loss of international support.
For now, the public mood in Israel still supports the Netanyahu government, however unpopular it might have been just a month ago. But the small but persistent campaign by families of the hostages for them to be the priority is having an effect.
What is Hezbollah, the group backing Hamas?The violence on the frontier between Israel and Lebanon is the deadliest escalation since Hezbollah and the Israeli military fought a major war in 2006.
