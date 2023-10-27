A Bag-A-Day: Woman Steals 905 Designer Handbags Worth Almost €600,000

Jane Rand has been declared the biggest designer handbag thief in the UK after stealing almost one a day for the last three years.

Rand, a housewife and Mum-of-two carried out, what police have called a, ‘campaign of shoplifting’, stealing a total of 905 designer handbags and four purses from various shopping centres and department stores in Britain.Mulberry, Prada, and Louis Vuitton, earning her just under €96,000 in three years.

Rand carried out the operation by entering a shop without a handbag and after selecting one that she liked, Rand detagged the bag and carried it out of the store over her shoulder.Prosecutor David Wooler told Newport Crown Court,“It is estimated that the value of all the theft would be in excess of £130,000 but that does not take into account the shop’s mark-up.”“The defendant was only caught because people in Cwmbran happen to be quite diligent. headtopics.com

“She was caught red-handed with a handbag and in her car were two handbags stolen earlier that day. The evidence is overwhelming.” “For all intents and purposes she has carried out a business, and we are talking about tens of thousands of pounds. It will be a custodial sentence of some length.

