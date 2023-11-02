‘A badly neglected market’: Dairy-free ice cream aimed at people who suffer from allergies

Familiar with the growing issue of food allergies from his working life, Sweeny (a long-time vegetarian) also decided to make his ice cream allergen-free so the company’s products do not contain dairy, egg, gluten or nuts.

“Basically I stumbled into a market that had been badly neglected, and this was the start of creating a business based around tasty, premium, free-from treats that could be enjoyed by all,” says Sweeny. “According to the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute, up to 5 per cent of adults and 3 per cent of children suffer from food allergies, while food hypersensitivity is also on the rise.

He was working in a vegetarian restaurant in London when Covid hit and started his business on €10,000, which was his furlough money from his job at the time “The ice cream market is dominated by big players who fall short in their options for people who suffer with allergies, and we want to change this. Our aim is to be the trend setters in this sector, so we are looking to make a big bang. We are one of the few brands operating from our own allergy monitored facility and we lab test every product to ensure its safety and push the boundaries on what ‘free from’ treats really means,” Sweeny says.

Sweeny trained in culinary arts at what used to be DIT Cathal Brugha Street and has spent the past eight years working in cafes, food production and in casual and fine dining in Ireland and the UK. He was working in a vegetarian restaurant in London when Covid hit and started his business on €10,000, which was his furlough money from his job at the time.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Conor Purcell bids for full card on the DP World TourConor Purcell is currently 36th and needs to leapfrog into top 20 in Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca to secure a full tour card

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Conor McGregor enjoys night out and VIP experience from celebrity chef Salt BaeMcGregor was joined by his family in Dubai as he was reunited with celebrity chef 'Salt Bae'.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Conor McGregor says 'mammy is ready' as he details gender of fourth childThe UFC star took to social media to share a number of Halloween snaps with his family

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: Real Weddings: Shauna and Conor’s romantic Dublin wedding dayThough their wedding may have fallen on the wettest July on record, this Dublin couple certainly didn’t let a few raindrops...

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Monsters link: discover the Roscommon cave from which Halloween reputedly cameThe gates of hell aren’t a bad place to be, finds Conor Pope, as he goes in search of the origins of the pagan festival of Samhain, a precursor of Halloween

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Are fears over the cashless society exaggerated? Ciara O’Brien versus Conor PopeIs cash a spent force or are we in danger of rushing headlong into the virtual alternatives with no thought to the consequences?

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕