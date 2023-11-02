‘A badly neglected market’: Dairy-free ice cream aimed at people who suffer from allergies

Familiar with the growing issue of food allergies from his working life, Sweeny (a long-time vegetarian) also decided to make his ice cream allergen-free so the company’s products do not contain dairy, egg, gluten or nuts.
“Basically I stumbled into a market that had been badly neglected, and this was the start of creating a business based around tasty, premium, free-from treats that could be enjoyed by all,” says Sweeny. “According to the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute, up to 5 per cent of adults and 3 per cent of children suffer from food allergies, while food hypersensitivity is also on the rise.
He was working in a vegetarian restaurant in London when Covid hit and started his business on €10,000, which was his furlough money from his job at the time “The ice cream market is dominated by big players who fall short in their options for people who suffer with allergies, and we want to change this. Our aim is to be the trend setters in this sector, so we are looking to make a big bang. We are one of the few brands operating from our own allergy monitored facility and we lab test every product to ensure its safety and push the boundaries on what ‘free from’ treats really means,” Sweeny says.
Sweeny trained in culinary arts at what used to be DIT Cathal Brugha Street and has spent the past eight years working in cafes, food production and in casual and fine dining in Ireland and the UK. He was working in a vegetarian restaurant in London when Covid hit and started his business on €10,000, which was his furlough money from his job at the time.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕