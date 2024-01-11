A 24-Hour Foodie's Guide to London

A step-by-step guide on how to make the most of a fleeting, foody visit to the vibrant UK capital – from morning to night… A mere hop, skip and a jump from us is London City, with its combination of history, culture, art and contemporary allure offers a 24-hour experience that will quickly capture the essence of the city.

From medieval towers to cutting-edge art, vintage bargains to haute couture, indulgent dining to rooftop cocktails, London has everything to ensure a day well spent…As the sun rises over the River Thames, kick start your 24-hour London adventure with the most important meal of the day – breakfast. There is nowhere quite as iconic for the quintessential London breakfast as The Wolseley in Piccadilly. Omelette Arnold Bennett is perhaps the most famous dish on the menu, but in the words of the inimitable AA Gill, “whenever breakfast comes, it is a mouthful of stoic optimism





