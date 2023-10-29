9 chocolate bars from our childhood that we miss

Some things from our childhoods are better left in the past (I’m looking at you velour tracksuits and bad frizzy hair), but there are others that we wish we could relive over and over again.Anyone who grew up with a sweet tooth in ’90s Ireland will know that sadly many of our favourite bars are no longer on the market.

They were almost the same as a Milky Bar, but I’m still convinced they were better. Flyte bars had a nougat-style centre and were covered in chocolate making them undeniably great. Ah Cheryl, how times have changed eh? You may recall that Girls Aloud were the stars of the Kit Kat Senses ad that got us all obsessing over them. As soon as we saw that ad we were running to the corner shop to stock up, it’s just a bonus that they actually tasted really nice.loves, Kit Kat and Caramac, into one glorious super bar. Bow down to the chocolate master.

What can we say? It was white chocolate heaven. The good news is you can still get your grubby little mitts on this chocolatey delight in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Time to make some phone calls. headtopics.com

