80 new jobs being created at Delta Capital

"We are expanding our team now to ensure we out-pace this demand and continue to meet our clients’ needs as and when they arise." The new jobs are in a range of areas, such as client lifecycle management, post trade, pricing, risk and consulting.

Part of the Prytek Group, the company first opened an Irish hub in 2017 and has grown staffing from under 10 then to 75 today. "Irish retail banks have made a concerted effort in recent years to improve their overall customer centricity, while at the same time managing a growing volume of regulatory and compliance challenges," said Mr O’Brien.

"Now, in a higher interest rate environment, we appreciate that banks are keen to support personal and business customers facing challenges in making ends meet." "It is our job to support these banks at times of increased pressure in servicing their customers and to assist them in ensuring they maintain full compliance with banking regulations and codes."

