8 Things You Didn’t Know About The Women Of 1916

The 1916 Centenary commemorations are due to take place this weekend, with a whole host of events to mark the hundred years since the Easter Rising.
When we think about the Rising, many people bring up names like Pearse, Connolly, Plunkett, Mac Diarmada and De Valera, with Countess Markievicz also being a well-known figure in the story of the armed insurrection that would change Irish history.
The role of women and their passion for the cause cannot be underestimated, and has thankfully gained more recognition in recent years. Here are just a few facts about some of the women who fought bravely for Irish freedom 100 years ago.Members of Women’s Republican organisation Cumann na mBan were present at nearly every rebel stronghold in the city, with Countess Markievicz being second-in-command to Michael Mallin at St. Stephen’s Green. headtopics.com
Cumann na mBan was formed two years before the Rising, and was active for many years afterwards, with several members being elected to Irish Parliament.Margaret Skinnider was 24 years old when she took part in the Rising. A skilled sniper, she commanded a team of five men during the rebellion and played a leading role in the attempts to slow the progress of British soldiers during the events.
Shockingly, when Skinnider asked for a pension in 1925, she was at first denied because she was a woman. She succeeded in getting her pension in 1938.It is widely rumoured that leading members of Cumann na mBan met in city centre pubs such as The Capstan Bar in The Coombe and The Cobblestone in Smithfield. headtopics.com
British General Maxwell changed her sentence from death to life in prison ‘on account of her sex’. Markievicz responded with ‘ I do wish your lot had the decency to shoot me.’ She was released and later went on to be the first female MP for Sinn Féin in the British Parliament in 1918.Before the Cumann na mBan women left the GPO after the surrender, Pearse gathered them together to praise them for their “bravery, heroism and devotion in the face of danger.