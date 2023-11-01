€8.5m for man who suffered brain damage in accident

Senior Counsel Conor Maguire said that as a result of the accident Mr Moylan, who was a farmer and block layer, had been severely brain damaged and cannot work. He will require care for the rest of his life. The case had been before the court for assessment of damages only before the settlement was reached.The judge also said he wanted to salute Mr Moylan's family, in particular his sister, for the extraordinary care they had given him.

Mr Moylan from Ballybeg, Corrandulla, Co Galway had through his sister Breda Reilly of the same address sued the driver of the van which rear ended his vehicle, Dermot Sweeney, Cong, Co Mayo and the owners of the van Northgate Vehicle Hire (Ireland) Ltd with offices at Northwest Business Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin and Sammon Contracting Ireland Ltd with offices at City Quay, Dublin as a result of the accident.

