796 babies dumped in septic tank to be given dignified burial

Catherine Corless has spoken of her relief that 796 babies dumped in a septic tank in Tuam will finally be given a “dignified burial”. The historian who uncovered the scandal at the Galway mother and baby home run by the Bon Secours nuns said she expects the painstaking excavation process to start this summer. Families have been told that the tiny remains of all the babies and toddlers illegally buried on the site will be given a proper burial.

DNA is now being collected from relatives of some of the children ahead of a complex dig by a team of forensic investigators led by project director Dan McSweeney. Ms Corless, 69, told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “Although painfully slow, major preparations are ongoing to excavate the site and exhume the Tuam babies, along with DNA forensic testing of the little remains, and finally a dignified burial. “I had not realised myself what a major task this is for Daniel McSweeney until he recently outlined what is ahea





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister for Finance Opposes Replacing RTÉ Licence Fee with Direct Exchequer FundingThe Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath, disagrees with Minister for Media Catherine Martin's proposal to replace the RTÉ licence fee with direct exchequer funding. McGrath believes this would make it challenging for the broadcaster to secure funding. A decision on the future funding model for RTÉ is imminent.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

New Parents and Miracle BabiesWe saw new parents, twins being born and miracle babies across the board.

Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Toby Flood believes Andy Farrell is “big enough” to snub his own son for Lions tourEngland fly-half Toby Flood believes Andy Farrell is “big enough” to snub his own son for the British and Irish Lions tour next year. Farrell was announced as Lion's new head coach today and start preparations for the side in December after being given a sabbatical year by the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Spanish Police Continue Search for Missing Irish Teen Amy FitzpatrickSpanish police have not given up hope of finding missing Irish teen Amy Fitzpatrick, 16 years after she vanished on the Costa Del Sol. The investigation into her disappearance is still ongoing with no further developments. The Spanish authorities have been under pressure to upgrade the case to a murder investigation.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Evil murderer Stephen Carney granted temporary release from prison for ChristmasStephen Carney, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Amanda Jenkins, has been granted temporary release from prison for Christmas. Carney is among 139 prisoners granted temporary release over the Christmas period. He will be given a day out over the Christmas period, moving closer to full freedom.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

796 babies dumped in septic tank to be given dignified burialCatherine Corless expresses relief as plans for a dignified burial for the 796 babies dumped in a septic tank in Tuam are underway. DNA collection from relatives is taking place before the excavation process starts this summer.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »