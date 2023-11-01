76ers Get Clipped · The 42

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_IE: Clippers get Harden from 76ers in blockbuster tradeHarden looks set to end unhappy spell in Philadelphia.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: All-Ireland winning Tyrone defender McNamee announces inter-county retirementThe Aghyaran man hangs up boots after more than 10 years of duty.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Tyrone All Star Ronan McNamee retires from inter-county footballRONAN McNamee has become the first member of the 2021 All-Ireland winning Tyrone team to retire from the inter-county game.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Lionel Messi scoops Ballon d'Or for record eighth timeInter Miami and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has won the men's Ballon d'Or for a record eighth time, France Football has announced.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Lionel Messi achieves four Ballon d'Or firsts with historic eighth victoryInter Miami superstar Lionel Messi's latest Ballon d'Or win saw him edge further away from old foe Cristiano Ronaldo after beating off strong competition for the prize from Erling Haaland

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Lionel Messi not ready to quit despite making 'last' Ballon d'Or admissionDespite his advancing years and his injuries towards the backend of his first MLS regular season with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi remained coy on his long-term plans for his career

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕