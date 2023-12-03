73-year-old widow transforms her life through exercise and finds love again

A 73-year-old widow who was overweight until she lost five stone in her 50s, transforming herself from “Mrs Blobby to The Green Goddess”, has said exercise has “changed her life” – and she has recently found love again through her work as a fitness coach. Denise (Dee) Bristow, who lives in Staines, Surrey, said her parents nicknamed her “Dicky Doughnut” when she was a baby, and she was called “fatty” at school.

She explained that she hated playing sports and she was always the last person to be chosen by her peers during PE lessons, and she was put on her first diet by her GP at 10-years-old. After having her first child at 25, Dee’s weight kept increasing and she reached her heaviest at 14 stone when she was 50. She said she felt like “Mrs Blobby” and was “embarrassed” of how she looked, especially when she compared herself to other “sylphlike mums”





