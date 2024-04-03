7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Killing Four

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan this morning, the strongest tremor to hit the island in at least 25 years, killing four people, injuring dozens and sparking a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines that was later lifted. Taiwan's government said four people had died in the mountainous, sparsely populated eastern county of Hualien where the epicentre was, with more than 50 injured.

At least 26 buildings have collapsed, more than half in Hualien, with about 20 people trapped and rescue work ongoing, it said. Taiwan's television stations showed footage of buildings at precarious angles in Hualien, where the quake struck just offshore around 8am (1am Irish time) as people were going to work and school. The quake had a depth of 15.5km, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration. "It was very strong. It felt as if the house was going to topple," said 60-year-old Taipei hospital worker Chang Yu-Li

