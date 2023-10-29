6 ways Saved By The Bell lied to us about secondary school

I got the land of my life when I finally reached secondary school and was met with anything other than thewere the size of a semi-detached house. Zack was forever shoving that divil Screech into an assortment of lockers, all of which comfortably held himself, a plethora of schoolbooks which never seemed to be used, a few jackets, a family of five and a sensible hatchback car.

Poor Screech never found love, until later in life when he starred in a series of adult films. In reality, most of our secondary schools were Catholic and all girls schools, where we landed ourselves in detention if we even so much as looked at a male on the walk to and fromSlater was forever in a vest and Kelly was forever with the belly out. Despite this being wholly inappropriate in a school, it’s also massively impractical.

