6 Bright Beauty Deals, Treatments and Treats That Caught Our Eye This Week

The limited-edition Noble Péire set from Cloon Keen makes an elegant present – two smaller-sized candles, Noble Fir and Noble Myrrh, gorgeously presented, as always with Galway’s finest. We’d struggle to give this away, to be honest – this winter we definitely want our home to smell of Fir’s pine needles, and Myrrh’s spices, saffron and patchouli.

Prada Beauty has just landed online at Brown Thomas, ahead of its store launch in December. Lipsticks start at €44.50, make-up brushes from €47. We’ve no idea what any of it’s like yet, but it’s there to browse now if you’re a label-lover.; the next sessions are later this month and are €130, which includes all the tools you’ll need, from gua sha to face cups. Also keep an eye on the website for details of future in-person classes, which are very highly recommended.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.