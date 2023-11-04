€6.8 million spent on plastic and cosmetic surgery procedures in public hospitals

Nearly €6.8 million was spent on plastic and cosmetic surgery procedures such as facelifts, brow lifts, and breast augmentation in public hospitals in the past two years, new figures have revealed. A total of 1,247 operations were carried out during that period, including nose reshaping, liposuction, eyelid excision, and breast reduction.

Both the number of procedures and the associated costs declined slightly last year compared to 2021 as non-essential operations are being deprioritised as the health service seeks to clear surgical waiting lists that accumulated during the pandemic. Some 91 breast augmentation operations took place during the 24-month period at a cost of €693,057, while a further €314,550 was spent on “application, insertion or removal” procedures on breasts. Facelifts, neck lifts, and brow lifts were provided for 56 patients at a cost of €208,601, while €432,792 was spent on eyelid excisions in public hospitals for 197 people. Liposuction, which the Health Service Executive (HSE) previously described on its website as “a cosmetic procedure carried out to improve a person’s appearance, rather than their health”, was provided for 158 patients at a cost of €1.14 million

