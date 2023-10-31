5 Trends We Spotted In Phoebe Philo’s Highly Anticipated First Collection

A tailored coat with a masculine edge is de rigueur right now, and it’s no surprise that Philo has nodded to this look in her new collection (she also leaned into this kind of outerwear during her tenure at Céline). In this collection it’s all about wearing borrowed-from-the-boys shapes with something contrasting like a silk-satin dress or intensely textured hand-combed trousers that nod to Big Bird.

Another Philo classic is the re-emergence of patent white high heels. Once considered the antithesis of great style, the designer made white footwear cool again in her collections at Céline that were at once polished and femininecool (no easy feat). These new interpretations have a distinct wide front, a short square toe and are made from a supple leather that allows the shape of the foot to show through.

It would be remiss to call Phoebe Philo’s new collection classic as, even though a lot of the pieces nod to classic designs that will live in your wardrobe, potentially, for decades, there is always something unexpected. A case in point are these trousers which go heavy on texture for a decidedly outré look. The texture isn’t actually feathers, rather it’s described as a “What’s even cooler is that they’re worn loose in a pyjama fit, and paired with a pinstripe shirt.

Philo loves a good scarf – during her tenure at Céline, models wore hooded scarves or silken neckerchiefs in vivid prints. This collection features inbuilt scarf detailing on trench coats and silk-satin tops (fans of Totême’s cultwill appreciate this). The look is interesting and quite cool, and perhaps comes into its own when paired with a tailored blazer in the same shade of black (see the main image above).

