5 tips to save money on your heating this winter

There are several things you can do to keep your home comfortable and save money on heating this winter. Remember each degree of change in the set-point temperature you use for heating can easily save 10% or more of heating energy use, but going under 18 °C can be harmful to your health so it's better to use other methods to have a comfortable home with optimal energy use.
If you use a fireplace often for supplemental heating, it will also need to be professionally inspected and cleaned. When you are getting the system serviced, ask for help with the settings and how to use them so that you can get the most benefit with least energy use. An efficient system cannot help you if not used properly.
You can step up your radiators game by using radiator reflectors and booster fans. Radiators do not radiate all their heat. In fact, radiator is a misnomer; they"convect" most of their heat, i.e., they heat the air around them, which in turn warms you up. Using radiator booster fans helps them transfer the heat to you more effectively and faster.
Check your ventilation Check on the ventilation fans in your bathrooms and your kitchen hood. Make sure they are functional and service them per the manufacturer's specifications. You need them to be at their best to avoid moisture built up inside homes. To ensure proper ventilation, also clean out the vents in your walls and trickle vents on windows.
