5 tips to save money on your heating this winter

There are several things you can do to keep your home comfortable and save money on heating this winter. Remember each degree of change in the set-point temperature you use for heating can easily save 10% or more of heating energy use, but going under 18 °C can be harmful to your health so it's better to use other methods to have a comfortable home with optimal energy use.

If you use a fireplace often for supplemental heating, it will also need to be professionally inspected and cleaned. When you are getting the system serviced, ask for help with the settings and how to use them so that you can get the most benefit with least energy use. An efficient system cannot help you if not used properly.

We need your consent to load this rte-player contentWe use rte-player to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content.Manage Preferences

You can step up your radiators game by using radiator reflectors and booster fans. Radiators do not radiate all their heat. In fact, radiator is a misnomer; they"convect" most of their heat, i.e., they heat the air around them, which in turn warms you up. Using radiator booster fans helps them transfer the heat to you more effectively and faster.

Check your ventilation Check on the ventilation fans in your bathrooms and your kitchen hood. Make sure they are functional and service them per the manufacturer's specifications. You need them to be at their best to avoid moisture built up inside homes. To ensure proper ventilation, also clean out the vents in your walls and trickle vents on windows.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Ukrainian refugees: ‘Winter is coming - it’s only going to get worse’Older Ukrainians, including grandparents who refused to leave their homes before now, now arriving in Ireland in larger numbers, says CEO of host organisation

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

THEGLOSSMAG: The Cool New Outdoor Fashion Collab You’ll Want To Wear This WinterRegatta Great Outdoors has collaborated with iconic French fashion house, Christian Lacroix to create an exclusive collection

Source: TheGlossMag | Read more ⮕

STELLARMAGAZINE: 10 Winter Accessories We're Loving This SeasonWe've rounded up a few gorgeous Winter accessories to keep your outfits looking fresh even when you're all bundled up.

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Keep the fire alive: Essential care for the trendiest winter hair colourWhile hair trends come and go, there is one that never goes out of style - red hair. Around one in ten Irish people are blessed with the rarest of hair colours, but more people are rocking it than ever before thanks to the talents of their local hair colourist.

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: First snow in Ireland confirmed with date for freezing temperatures to hitAfter a miserable summer and a few weeks of warm weather and hot temperatures strewn throughout the year, winter conditions are fast approaching with Ireland’s first snow to arrive

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Love Island’s Dani Dyer responds to claims she reunited with Jack Fincham for moneyThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕