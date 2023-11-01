5 talking points as Man Utd thrashed by Newcastle and Ten Hag hears sack chants

Newcastle took the lead in style when Tino Livramento picked the pocket of Alejandro Garnacho and charged up the pitch unhindered to set up Miguel Almiron, who beat Andre Onana. The Magpies doubled their lead eight minutes later, Lewis Hall volleying into the bottom corner after Harry Maguire failed to get distance on his header.
His crowning achievement came against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final in February as he ended United's six-year wait for silverware, but eight months on Ten Hag is facing huge problems, with five defeats in the last eight at home. Here are the talking points from Mirror Football.
Hannibal Mejbri showed that anxious energy the most obviously. The 20-year-old was charging around right from the kick-off, adding to his reputation for aggressiveness. He was booked in the 14th minute and could have been given his marching orders a few minutes later when he committed another blatant foul on Emil Krafth. Gary Neville – not one to hide his support of United – thought Hannibal should have been sent off.
2. Almiron ignites things Eddie Howe named a much-changed side himself, with a whole collection of full-backs coming together in an experimental side. Unlike United, they looked together and went ahead with a goal which told the contrasting stories between the two sides.
3. Substitutions in vain Ten Hag acted at half-time. He had no choice but to. Dalot and captain for the night Casemiro were hauled off, with Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought on in their place. Hannibal stayed on the pitch, while Victor Lindelof was given the armband ahead of former skipper Maguire.
