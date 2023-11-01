5 talking points as Man Utd thrashed by Newcastle and Ten Hag hears sack chants

Newcastle took the lead in style when Tino Livramento picked the pocket of Alejandro Garnacho and charged up the pitch unhindered to set up Miguel Almiron, who beat Andre Onana. The Magpies doubled their lead eight minutes later, Lewis Hall volleying into the bottom corner after Harry Maguire failed to get distance on his header.

His crowning achievement came against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final in February as he ended United's six-year wait for silverware, but eight months on Ten Hag is facing huge problems, with five defeats in the last eight at home. Here are the talking points from Mirror Football.

Hannibal Mejbri showed that anxious energy the most obviously. The 20-year-old was charging around right from the kick-off, adding to his reputation for aggressiveness. He was booked in the 14th minute and could have been given his marching orders a few minutes later when he committed another blatant foul on Emil Krafth. Gary Neville – not one to hide his support of United – thought Hannibal should have been sent off.

2. Almiron ignites things Eddie Howe named a much-changed side himself, with a whole collection of full-backs coming together in an experimental side. Unlike United, they looked together and went ahead with a goal which told the contrasting stories between the two sides.

3. Substitutions in vain Ten Hag acted at half-time. He had no choice but to. Dalot and captain for the night Casemiro were hauled off, with Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought on in their place. Hannibal stayed on the pitch, while Victor Lindelof was given the armband ahead of former skipper Maguire.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Premier League managers' safety ranked after Man Utd decision on Erik ten HagThe likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta don't have to worry about their job - but the same can't be said about Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Jim Ratcliffe plans to change Erik ten Hag's role after damning Man Utd reviewErik ten Hag has had a big say when it comes to Manchester United's transfer business since joining the club, but that could all change once Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in power

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Eddie Howe's X-rated Newcastle team talk before blowing Man Utd awayNewcastle manager Eddie Howe led the team to a top four finish in his first full season in charge with victory over Manchester United playing a big part

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Man Utd concerned over Erik Ten Hag approach amid fears he's lost dressing roomManchester United manager Erik ten Hag's no-nonsense approach has won him plenty of plaudits, but it has reportedly divided opinions behind the scenes at Old Trafford

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Man Utd fans in disbelief over latest excuse as pressure mounts on Ten HagAnother excuse has come to light after Manchester United suffered a fifth defeat in 10 Premier League games when Manchester City claimed a comfortable derby victory

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: RIo Ferdinand makes claim about real reason Jude Bellingham rejected Man UtdJude Bellingham's stellar year with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid was rewarded on Monday when he was awarded the Kopa Trophy for the world's best player aged under 21

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕