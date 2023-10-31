5 spooky bakes to make at home this Halloween

Chill again until the chocolate has set. Before serving, using the icing pens, add a pupil to each Smartie and wiggly red veins to the eyeballs.What’s an Irish Halloween night without a barmbrack to tuck into? The secret to this time-honoured recipe is steeping the fruit in whiskey and cold tea overnight before serving, to ensure it keeps moist and delicious for Halloween night. One of the best methods we’ve found for a delicious barmbrack is this recipe by Donal Skehan.

Spoon the wet dough into the lined loaf tin and place in the oven on the middle shelf and bake for 1 hour. Cover in cling wrap and tin foil and allow to sit for 1-2 days before cutting into it. Serve in slices spread with a little butter and good cuppa!are perfect for an afternoon project with the kids. Get creative with the decoration and see who can create the scariest monster.Put the butter and chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Microwave for 45 secs-1 min on medium until melted. Add the caster sugar, egg, flour and coffee and whisk until just combined.

For the bolts, poke holes either side and push in half a liquorice twist. Use red writing icing to stick on 6 mini marshmallows in a row to make teeth. Draw around them to create lips, then draw on some stitches too.Every Starbucks’ lover will know the joy of reaching autumn for the sweet flavours of a pumpkin spice latte.

Fry the dough balls until golden brown, about 4-5 minutes. (For best results, fry only 3-4 at a time). In a bowl, whisk together the egg and golden syrup with a fork. Pour it into the food processor and whizz until the mixture comes together in sticky clumps. (Alternatively, put the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl and rub in the butter with your fingers. Mix in the remaining ingredients with a wooden spoon, before bringing the gingerbread dough together by hand.) Shape the dough into a ball and wrap in clingfilm; chill for 30 minutes.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: This pumpkin fondue will make a delicious seasonal centrepieceLilly Higgins: Making your own cheesey pumpkin cauldron is a fun trick and treat this Halloween

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Heart-stopping Halloween terror: 13 of cinema’s greatest jump scaresHalloween horrors including The Conjuring, The Descent, Scream and The Exorcist III

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Leading therapist tells how she's treating people who have fear of HalloweenWendy Quinn, who's been tackling phobias at her north Dublin clinic for 18 years, said the anxiety amongst some sufferers - both children and adults - is often intense

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: Black lipstick: Here’s how to pull it offHere are four tips to wearing an on-trend black lipstick (and not just for Halloween).

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: These ghosting stories are way spookier than any Halloween taleIn honour of this spooky season, four women regale us with their (chilling) stories of ghosting and being ghosted.

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Monsters link: discover the Roscommon cave from which Halloween reputedly cameThe gates of hell aren’t a bad place to be, finds Conor Pope, as he goes in search of the origins of the pagan festival of Samhain, a precursor of Halloween

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕