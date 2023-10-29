5 new movies on Netflix that you have to watch this week

Yes, narrowing down the list of films available to watch online can be a challenge and when everyone’s preferences are vastly different, it can take hours to even settle on a few options.

Well, in a bid to help make the process go a little smoother, we’ve narrowed down some of Netflix’s most recent releases and there are some great options.A crisis of faith sets renowned fundamentalist preacher Carlton Pearson on a new spiritual path that jeopardises everything he holds dear.After he’s recruited to an elite prep school, a 14-year-old basketball phenom is confronted by corruption and greed in amateur sports.

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Watch: Grandad and Grandson Team Up and Send Irish Pumpkin to Space in Adorable VideoThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

WATCH: This Irish man has made the best engagement proposal everThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Plan Your September Sun Now – Head for Orlando with American HolidaysThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Karl Lagerfeld had some harsh things to say about Kim’s attackThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕