5 key storylines after a weekend of major GAA county senior final action

The modern dominance Ballyhale Shamrocks have enjoyed, not only in their local patch in Kilkenny, but further afield in Leinster and then on the national stage, has been extraordinary. They were dislodged by a single point in yesterday’s Kilkenny county final, ending a remarkable run of success.

No wonder then O’Loughlin Gaels cherished this triumph, particularly after going so close in the 2021 decider. Brian Hogan was their manager, his face drenched in emotion after this victory, just as it was in 2016 when he steered his club on the pitch to a major win over Ballyhale.If Ballyhale exited the stage, then two heavyweights elsewhere reigned supreme in their respective county finals.

Advertisement There was one other striking similarity this weekend between the pair. William O’Donoghue came back after snapping his plantar fascia in Limerick’s All-Ireland final win, David Burke has returned after snapping his cruciate in a training session March. Two towering midfield presences now available to bolster their clubs for the challenges that lie ahead. headtopics.com

For Na Fianna the last two years have been tough, succumbing to Kilmacud Crokes in two successive finals. In 2021 they coughed up a nine-point advantage in normal time and lost in extra-time, last year they slipped up by three points to the same opponents. Even without their talisman Donal Burke, they still coped at the third time of asking. The Currie brothers struck 2-15 between them as they blitzed Ballyboden St-Enda’s to win their first title in style.4.

When the celebrations settle in both communities, they will look ahead and observe the opportunity in Munster. The defeated teams in these finals, Nemo Rangers in Cork and The Nire in Waterford, have been serial competitors in Munster with eight county titles between them since 2016. headtopics.com

