5 Celebrity-Magnet Restaurants In Ireland To Book Now

The Oval Office basement bar is popular for a pre-dinner drink.It’s all about the steak and the sides at Shanahan’s. Start with crab salad or jumbo shrimp cocktail and for mains, it has to be steak, sourced from the Shanahan farm in Co Meath. Don’t skip the fluffy cloud-like whipped potatoes, the onion strings or the creamed corn on the side.. Bill Clinton enjoyed a brief spin in JFK’s famous chair that now resides in The Oval Office Bar. Rod Stewart and Mark Wahlberg have also dined there.

You have been warned!This basement restaurant in a former bank vault (dating from the 1760s) has a jazz club feel with red leather banquettes, dim lighting and striking murals, channelling Brasserie Lipp in Paris.Classic Mediterranean brasserie fare with some interesting twists. Dublin Bay Prawn scampi is a staple; Chicken Milanese with garlic and herb butter, rocket and parmesan salad and fried capers, served with duck fat roasted potatoes, is my go-to comfort food dish of dreams.

