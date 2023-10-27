4 unanswered questions after mass shooting suspect killed 18 in massacre

A huge manhunt is taking place in Maine, USA, for the person police believe is responsible for a mass shooting that left 18 dead and 13 injured.

Seven people died at the bowling alley with eight dying in the restaurant shooting and three more dying in hospital. A huge manhunt is underway for Card, with widespread shelter-in-place orders issued as far north as the US-Canada border.

Where is Robert Card? As authorities hunted for Card, they searched his home in Bowdoin, Maine. A neighbour described how Card lived on a "compound" with his family who are known locally as "gun-toting enthusiasts". headtopics.com

As an active member of the Reserves, Card also has access to military bases across the country. Another longtime neighbour said Card was a keen hunter who knows the surrounding area in great detail. Rick Gadden said: "He knows this area like the back of his hand, if he doesn't want to be found he won't. He's a hunter."

What was Robert Card's motive? With Card still on the run, and not having yet spoken to authorities his reason for opening fire on the bowling alley and bar is not yet entirely clear. However, as more details about his personal life are revealed, there are some discoveries that investigators are paying close attention to. headtopics.com

Analysis of his online behaviour shows Card appeared to have "interacted with conspiratorial content" online. He engaged with topics that included concerns about a financial crisis, LGBTQ+ issues, gun rights and commentary about Democratic public officials, including President Joe Biden.

