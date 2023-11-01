3 ways to style a shearling coat

This shearling jacket from Sienna Miller’s M&S collection is one you’ll have for years. Wear it with black leather-look leggings, a cashmere jumper and your favourite trainers to ensure maximum levels of cosiness.

For peak comfort, you can't go wrong with Ugg boots and leggings – a flared pair will make you look put together with little to no effort. Keep it simple with a white tee and add some jewellery for interest.

